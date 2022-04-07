Crypto Conversations | SocialFi: The next big thing?

A cryptocurrency is a generic name for a virtual currency – Bitcoin is like a brand. Think of cryptocurrency as Cola and Bitcoin as, say, Pepsi. (Image: News18 Creative)

The blockchain space is known for rapid innovation and adoption of new ideas and integration of new technologies, leading to the creation of one of the most diverse and inventive ecosystems present on the internet. This was first seen in the form of Bitcoin, the first crypto created, which was intended as a token for online transactions but ultimately became a store of value coin, and thus the leap of crypto from a hypothetical technology to a financial reality...