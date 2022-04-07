Anti-profiteering blinkers may turn GST rate cuts into a nightmare

Representative image

The government has been contemplating an overhaul of GST rate slabs, to reduce complexity and improve collections. Although, the improvement in collections in recent months raises a question of whether this is as urgent it was many months ago, when collections were underwhelming. Collections had even going below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in some months but are now above the Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. Any rejig will be a massive reset that consumers and businesses could find...