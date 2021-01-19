MARKET NEWS

Sajad Lone's Peoples' Conference pulls out of Gupkar Alliance, cites 'breach of trust' among partners

Lone has cited 'breach of trust' between the constituents of the Gupkar Alliance, which was 'beyond remedy' as reason for his party's decision.

Gulam Jeelani
January 19, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
Sajad Gani Lone

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Conference headed by Sajad Gani Lone has decided to pull out of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of regional parties that contested the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union territory.

Lone has cited "breach of trust" among the constituent parties, which was “beyond remedy” as reason for his party's decision.

Lone wrote a letter on January 19 to PAGD President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah alleging that other parties in the alliance fielded proxy candidates in the DDC polls.

“It is difficult for us to stay and pretend as if nothing has happened. There has been a breach of trust between partners which we believe is beyond remedy. The majoritarian view in our party is that we should pull out of the alliance in an amicable manner rather than waiting for things to get messier. And I am confirming that we will no longer be part of the PAGD alliance,” Lone said in the letter.

In all, PAGD won 110 of the 280 territorial segments in the DDC polls, first electoral exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The mainstream political parties in the Union territory, including the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Conference (PC), and the Awami National Conference (ANC) contested the polls as part of the alliance. The alliance had come up just ahead of the polls as a united front against the BJP to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370.

The election was seen as a fight between the BJP and other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 11 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Article 370 #Current Affairs #DDC election #gupkar alliance #India #PAGD #Peoples' Conference #Sajad Lone
first published: Jan 19, 2021 05:50 pm

