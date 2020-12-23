J&K DDC election results: Gupkar alliance secures control of 9 district councils, BJP wins 6 in Jammu division

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, and Farooq Abdullah (File Photo).

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is all set to secure control of at least nine of the 20 district development councils (DDCs) of Jammu and Kashmir that voted in the first-ever DDC elections held in the Union territory.

The regional alliance can also stake claim at three other councils where it might go together with the the Congress, which contested the elections alone.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a majority in six district councils in Jammu division.

The district councils where the PAGD, an alliance of seven regional parties, has secured a clear majority are Kupwara, Baramula, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, and Kulgam, according to the State Election Authority, Jammu and Kashmir. All these districts are in Kashmir division.

The BJP has won Doda, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Reasi, and Samba district councils. Though the BJP has not won majority in Reasi by bagging seven of the 14 seats, the two winners of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) are expected to support it.

In five other districts - Srinagar, Poonch, Rajauri, Ramban, and Kishtawar, since there is no clear majority for any party, independent winners are likely to call the shots in taking control of the respective councils.

Seven of the 14 seats in Srinagar district council have been won by independents. In Poonch too, seven of the 14 seats have been won by independents. Results of one seat is awaited in Poonch where the PAGD has won two seats and the Congress one seat.

In Rajauri, the PAGD has won six seats, the Congress three seats while one result was awaited. An independent candidate has also won in Rajauri. In the 14 seats of Ramban, the PAGD has won six, the Congress two, and independents three segments. In Kishtawar, the PAGD has won six, the Congress three, and independents two segments.

The Jammu and Kashmir state election authority has so far announced the results for 277 of the 280 seats that went to polls. The PAGD has won 110, while the BJP has bagged 75 of them. As part of the PAGD, the NC has won 67 seats, PDP 27, JKPC 8, and the CPIM 5.

The independents have won 49, and the Congress 26 seats, among others. The Centre-backed JKAP has won 12 seats so far, according to the authority. The counting for two seats has been put on hold because of a row over the nationality of one candidate in each seat.

The mainstream political parties in the Union territory, including the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (PC), and the Awami National Conference (ANC) contested the polls as part of the alliance making it a tough fight for the BJP.



Todays DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for @JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported @JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 22, 2020

The PAGD alliance partners said on December 22 the results proved that they had support of the people and the results were a a referendum against the revocation of Article 370. The BJP, which has emerged as the single-largest party, was jubilant over its performance in Jammu division and making in- roads in Kashmir.

The highlight of the results, however, was that the BJP won three seats in Kashmir division, including one in the summer capital Srinagar. The three wins are the BJP's first-ever victory in an election from any seat in Kashmir division while facing regional heavyweights like the NC and the PDP.

In Jammu, the BJP is on course to win 70 plus of the 140 seats while the Gupkar alliance is winning more than 35. In Kashmir, the regional alliance is winning 75 seats as against the BJP's three.

The eight-phase polls for the 280 constituencies across 20 districts assumed significance as it was the first electoral exercise carried out in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

The Congress which had among the initial signatories of the Gupkar Declaration contested separately.