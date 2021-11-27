PM Modi announces panel to deliberate issues of farmers’ welfare, says Tomar, appeals to call off protest

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File image: Twitter)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on November 27 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee that would deliberate on issues of farmers’ welfare, as he urged the protesting farmers to end their agitation and go home as the Centre has announced that the three controversial farm laws would be repealed.

The minister said that the PM has announced to constitute a committee that would deliberate on issues of farmers’ welfare, including crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system more transparent and effective.

This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations, Tomar said, adding that with the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled, he said.



He further urged the farmers to end the protest and go home. “After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home,” Tomar told news agency ANI.

Last week, PM Modi had announced that the three controversial farm laws would be withdrawn. Although farmer unions have welcomed the government's move, they said their protest would continue until the laws are totally withdrawn and other demands are met.

The Bill to repeal The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, will officially be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 29.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers’ unions have been protesting at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020, demanding the rollback of the laws they allege favoured corporates over farmers. They had also sought a guarantee on MSP.

On the completion of one year of the agitation against the three farm laws, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh gathered in large numbers at the three Delhi border points on November 26, with protesting unions saying that the day will be remembered forever in history as one of the greatest moments of people's struggle.

Tomar also announced that police cases registered against farmers during the one-year protest fall under the jurisdiction of the state governments who will decide how to proceed with them now. The minister added that crop compensation for farmers will also be decided as per state policy.