Union Cabinet clears Bill to withdraw three farm laws

After the cabinet nod, the government will now introduce the “The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021” in Parliament during the Winter Session beginning on November 29.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on November 24 to take up ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ for approval, among other issues. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Union Cabinet on November 24 approved the proposal to withdraw three controversial farm laws that triggered year-long protests by thousands of farmers, sources said.

The formal announcement to this effect will be made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur at 3 pm.

After the Cabinet nod, the government will now introduce “The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021” in Parliament during the Winter Session beginning on November 29.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture finalised this Bill after holding consultations with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to reports. Prime Minister Modi supervised the Cabinet meeting which took up other issues as well.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer's (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last week that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on June 19, marking Guru Parab festival.

READ: Prime Minister Modi says government will repeal three farm laws; here is the process that will follow

In September 2020, Parliament passed three bills the government said were aimed at freeing up pricing, production and trade in agriculture through ways such as contract farming, allowing farmers to sell their produce wherever they wanted instead of restricting them to local government-controlled mandis.

But, the laws triggered protests by farmers across the country — especially those from the bread basket states of Punjab and Haryana — who have been camping at several points on Delhi’s borders since November last year .

The laws can be withdrawn only by the passage of Repeal Bills in Parliament.  The Centre will have to seek permission from both Houses of Parliament to proceed with their repeal before its approval by the President of India, as is the process in legislation enacted by Parliament.

Also, read: A timeline of farmers' protest as PM Modi repeals three farm laws

The government has to pass a Bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before its approval by the President of India, as is the process in legislation enacted by Parliament.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is one of the 26 Bills listed by the government in its agenda for the Winter Session of the Parliament.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:21 pm

