A timeline of farmers' protest as PM Modi repeals three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws, on November 19. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws had been brought for the benefit of farmers. Their goal was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts," he said.

The Parliament of India had passed the three laws -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – In September 2020.

The three farm laws were at the centre of protests by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, for over the past one year. Here’s a quick look at the timeline of the farmers’ protest and how it unfolded.

November 2020: The protest begins

After sporadic protests against the new farm laws, which began in September 2020 and continued including a nationwide road blockade on November 3, farmers’ unions in Punjab and Haryana on November 25 called Delhi Chalo. Delhi Police rejected the farmers’ request to be allowed to enter the city, citing Covid-19 protocols, but the farmers pressed on, braving water cannons and teargas.

Soon, the farmers’ protest grabbed attention across the country. On November 28, the Centre offered to hold talks with the farmer’s union.

December 2020: Talks begin between farmers and the Centre

The government held the first round of talks with representatives of farmers but the meeting remained inconclusive. In the next few months, a subsequent 11 rounds of talks held between farmers’ representatives and the government failed to arrive at a solution.

On December 8, farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh and three days later, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moved the Supreme Court against the three farm laws. After a brief investigation, the Supreme Court hinted on constituting a government panel to end the deadlock over the controversial farm bills.

The sixth round of talks in the last week of December saw a little progress as the centre agreed to exempt the farmers from the burning penalty and drop changes in the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

January 2021: Protest intensifies

The seventh round of talks between the government and farmer leaders, held in the first week of January, remained inconclusive. On January 11, the Supreme Court said it would constitute a committee, led by the former Chief Justice of India, to resolve the deadlock.

On Republic Day, thousands of protestors clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmers’ unions. At Red Fort, a section of protesters climbed poles and walls and hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag, a Sikh religious symbol.

February 2021: International attention, Chakka Jam, and more

The protest garnered not just national but international support. Tweets by renowned pop-star Rihanna and climate-activist Greta Thunberg favouring the protesting farmers stirred up a hornet's nest. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau too jumped in, supporting the right of farmers to hold peaceful protests in India. In several countries, people of Indian origin came out in support of the protesters. The government, however, slammed “celebrities and others” for their comments in support of farmer protests, calling them “neither accurate nor responsible”.

On February 6, farmers staged a nationwide 'chakka jam', or road blockade, for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm. On February 9, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sindhu, named as an accused in the Republic Day violence case, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. On February 14, the Delhi Police’ arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly “editing” the toolkit shared by Thunberg.

March 2021: 100 days of protest

Farmers completed 100 days of protest at Delhi’s borders on March 6. Two days later, gunshots were reportedly fired near the Singhu border protest site.

April 2021: Protest continued amid COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers continued their protests despite the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation. The central and Haryana governments had urged farmers to vacate the protest site in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the farmer unions alleged that the government was trying to "use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation".

May 2021: ‘Black Day’

Farmers observed a ‘black day’ to mark six months of the agitation on May 27, and burned effigies of the government. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, during a press conference, also reiterated that farmers will call off the protest only once the three farm laws are repealed.

June 2021: Seven months of protest

Farmers march to Delhi to mark seven months of protest against the farm laws. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that farmers were detained during the protests in states like Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

July 2021: Kisan Sansad kicks off

Condemning the three farm laws, some farmers started a parallel “Monsoon Session”-- Kisan Sansad -- near the Parliament House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament on a tractor to show support to protesting farmers. Members of Opposition parties staged protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the House complex.

August 2021: Opposition parties united, Lathicharge on farmers, etc.

Leaders of 14 opposition parties met at Parliament House. In the meeting, they decided to visit Kisan Sansad at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

On August 28, Haryana Police cracked down on farmers in Karnal, leaving several injured in a lathicharge at the Bastara toll plaza on the national highway when they were protesting against a BJP meeting on the forthcoming panchayat polls.

September 2021: Kisan mahapanchayat

In a major show of strength, thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on September 5.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, appealed to the people to join the 'Bharat Bandh', called on September 27 to protest the Centre's three agri laws.

October 2021: Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers while they were protesting against the three farm laws.

November 2021: Punjab resolution, and repeal of laws

On November 11, the Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, claiming that it had unlawfully ventured into the domain of the state government.

On November 12, Haryana Home minister Anil Vij asked farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws to think over changing their leadership as their current leaders have "failed" to resolve their issues even after almost a year-long agitation.

A Delhi court directed Delhi police on November 18 to file a status report on a plea seeking an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers last month.

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the coming Parliament session, the Centre will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws, the PM said.

BKU’s Tikait, however, said the protest would not be stopped immediately but only after farm laws were repealed in Parliament.

