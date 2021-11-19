MARKET NEWS

November 19, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

Narendra Modi Address Live Updates: Opposition parties say it's a victory of farmers

In his address, the prime minister said that the goal of bringing the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. The three laws were in farmers' benefit and many farmers across the country welcomed it. However, there was a section of farmers that protested against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws in his address to the nation on November 19, and requested the protesting farmers to end the protest and return to their respective homes.

In his address, the prime minister said that the goal of bringing the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. The three laws were in farmers' benefit and many

farmers across the country welcomed it. However, there was a section of farmers that protested against it.

"We couldn't convince that section of farmers despite best efforts. We have decided to repeal those three farm laws," the PM said.

The prime minister began his address by extending greetings to all on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. “It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years,” said Modi.
  • November 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | Congress party tweeted "farmers have won and ego has broken".

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | In his address, the prime minister said that the goal of bringing the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. The three laws were in farmers' benefit and many farmers across the country welcomed it. However, there was a section of farmers that protested against it.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | Government announced to repeal the three farm laws in his address to the nation on November 19, and requested the protesting farmers to end the protest and return to their respective homes.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi concludes address to the nation 

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | Government has repeal three farm laws

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | To ensure that farmers get the right amount for their hard work, many steps were taken. We strengthened the rural infrastructure market. We not only increased MSP but also set up record govt procurement centres. Procurement by our govt broke the record of past several decades.

  • November 19, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation | When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival.

