Winter Session of Parliament to be held from November 29 to December 23

Parliament House in New Delhi (PC-PTI)

The Winter Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will begin from November 29, Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a press release on November 17.

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha is likely to conclude on December 23, 2021, added the release.

ALSO READ: Centre likely to move modified cryptocurrency bill at start of Parliament's Winter Session

Apart from this, the Rajya Sabha secretariat in a press statement said that Rajya Sabha will commence from November 29 and continue till December 23 which will include 19 sittings.

According to reports, the government may table two financial sector bills, including one to facilitate privatisation of public sector banks, during the session. The privatisation of the PSBs was earlier announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while she presented the Budget 2021-22.

It is likely that amendments in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980 may be tabled during the session.

The Winter session of Parliament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19, and all the subsequent sessions — Budget and Monsoon — ended earlier than usual.