Govt to introduce Cryptocurrency Bill in Winter Session of Parliament: Report

The Government of India will introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 in the Winter Session of Parliament, which is slated to begin on November 29, reported NDTV.

The central government will be introducing 26 bills in Parliament in the Winter Session, of which India’s first Bill to regulate crypto will be one. Some of the other noteworthy discussions that have been listed by the Centre are on the amendments to banking laws with regard to privatisation of two PSBs, amendment to Banking Companies Acts, 1970 and 1980, and “incidental” amendments to Banking Regulation Act with regard to privatisation.

The news comes a week after India held its first parliamentary panel discussion on cryptocurrency, wherein a consensus was reached on the need to regulate it.

On November 16, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former union minister Jayant Sinha had met with representatives of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), crypto exchanges, and industry associations, among other stakeholders.

At the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting with industry associations and experts, all parties concluded that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped, but it must be regulated. However, there was no clarity from industry associations and stakeholders on who should be the regulator.

One of the primary concerns that were expressed by MPs at the meet was about the security of investors’ money. One parliamentarian also expressed concern over full-page crypto advertisements in national dailies.

Experts, on the other hand, opined that cryptocurrency is a sort of investors’ democracy.