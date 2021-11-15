MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

At parliamentary meet on cryptocurrency, worries over security of investors' money come to the fore

At the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting with industry associations and experts, all parties concluded that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped, but it must be regulated. However, industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met with industry associations and experts to discuss matters of crypto finance on November 15. The committee was led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha.

At the meet, all parties concluded that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped, but must be regulated, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

There was reportedly a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. However, industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator.

"It's important to balance innovation and regulation, highlights the need to 1. Ensure Investor Protection 2. Maintain Fiscal Stability 3. Ensure Adherence to FEMA and 4. Ensure cryptos aren't used for illicit finances," CNBC-TV18 quoted Chairman of Parliamentary Panel on Finance Jayant Sinha as saying.

Also read: Cryptocurrency Bill: Govt working on definition, tax treatment; cabinet nod to be sought soon

Close

Related stories

One of the primary concerns that were expressed by MPs at the meet was about the security of investors’ money. One parliamentarian also expressed concern over full-page crypto advertisements in national dailies.

Experts, on the other hand, opined that cryptocurrency is a sort of investors’ democracy.

The members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee have now asked government officials to appear before it and address the concerns that were raised.

Although this is the first meeting convened by a parliamentary panel to discuss the future of crypto, a similar meeting was chaired last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the review meeting with stakeholders, it was decided that advertisements by crypto companies, exchanges, and other entities which over-promise and are not transparent need to stop.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Parliamentary Standing Committee
first published: Nov 15, 2021 07:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.