Mansukh Mandaviya visits PGIMER's satellite centre in Sangrur

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited PGIMER’s satellite centre at Sangrur in Punjab and inquired about various treatment facilities.

”Modi Govt stands resolute to further strengthening the healthcare infra and research facilities at the institute to serve people better,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Quoting the health minister, a statement issued by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here said the centre will be fully functional by January 2023.

”With the pace at which the work is being executed, including procurement of medical devices and equipment, the satellite centre will be fully functional by January 2023 and will provide a huge relief not only for the local population but for those far and wide,” the minister said.

Updating about the success of the ’free precaution vaccination drive’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15 for 75 days to mark ’Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the minister said, ”Already over 13 crore people have leveraged this facility by getting vaccinated in one month and three days till date.”

The minister urged people of Punjab and the country, especially the vulnerable population, to get vaccinated against Covid. He also lauded healthcare workers for their commendable role in containing the Covid crisis.

Endorsing the need for ’affordable health for all’, Mandaviya touched upon the various government initiatives to promote generic medicines which include over 8500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras which are visited over 20 lakh people daily, awareness campaign by engaging with National Medical Council among others.

He said a ’Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ will also be opened in the satellite Centre in Sangrur. The minister also chaired a meeting attended by Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, senior faculty members and administrative officers of the institute.

A detailed presentation was made in which the minister was apprised that the satellite centre, comprising a 300 bed hospital, was envisaged to reduce overcrowding in PGIMER, Chandigarh and reduce travel time of patients. Spread over a land of 25 acres, the project cost of this satellite centre is Rs. 449 crores, said Prof Lal.