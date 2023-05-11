Luthra and Luthra founder Rajiv Luthra passes away at 67

Breaking News

Rajiv Luthra, the founder and managing partner of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, passed away at the age of 67 on May 10. Despite starting his law studies at the age of 31 after qualifying as a chartered accountant, Luthra went on to establish his own law firm in 1989.

He pursued courses at Harvard Law School over a seven-year period and became an expert in emerging areas of law.

The firm in its statement said "He was not just the Founder and Managing Partner, but the voice of the Firm and inspiration to all members of the Firm. He will be remembered for his magnanimity, ethics, leadership and larger-than-life personality and will be greatly missed by all.

On behalf of all the members of the Firm, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Luthra’s family and stand by them in these difficult times."

The cremation will be held at 12pm on Thursday at Lodhi Crematorium. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

