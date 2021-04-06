COVID-19 surge: Gujarat High Court asks state government to impose 3-4 day curfew

Representative image

The Gujarat High Court on April 6 asked the state government to impose a three-four day curfew in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, news reports suggest.

According to news agency ANI, the High Court observed that COVID-19 cases in the state were increasing and directed the Gujarat government to take a decision on a weekend curfew. It said there was a need for a lockdown in the state.

The court also asked authorities to stop all political meetings and large gatherings across the state.

India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The case tally has crossed the 1.26 crore-mark with nearly 97,000 new infections being reported on April 6. A day earlier, India reported over 1 lakh new cases for the previous 24-hour period.

Most states have imposed some sort of new restrictions amid the latest surge in novel coronavirus infections. On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections. The new rules came into force from 8.00 pm on April 5 will remain in force till 11.59 pm on April 30.

On April 6, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew with immediate effect till April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual review meeting with all chief ministers later this week.