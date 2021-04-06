English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Night curfew imposed in Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise

This comes at a time when Delhi reported about 3,500 infections daily for past two days with a positive rate of above 5 percent.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases, ANI reported.

This comes at a time when Delhi reported about 3,500 infections daily for the past two days with a positive rate of above 5 percent. It was earlier reported that Delhi was considering to impose a night curfew to curb the infections.

"A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official earlier told PTI.

Now, it is confirmed that the night curfew will be implemented from 10 pm to 5 am.

The proposal to this effect was sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office by top officials.

Close

Related stories

Sources earlier said, if implemented, the night curfew would be in force between 10 pm to 5 am. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed like in previous rounds of night curfew, they said.

Union government announced on April 5 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet chief ministers of all states for a review meeting later this week amid nationwide swelling COVID-19 outbreak

Before the PM’s meeting, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will take a review meeting on April 6 with of representatives of 11 states where the outbreak is particularly high

Kejriwal has been insisting that lockdown cannot be a solution in the fight against the pandemic. The last time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 to tackle gatherings to usher in the new year.

Maharashtra, among the worst affected states, has already imposed a night curfew to contain the spread of the virus.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal #covid19 pandemic #Current Affairs #India #night curfew
first published: Apr 6, 2021 10:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.