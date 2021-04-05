Maharashtra’s new COVID-19 guidelines: All your questions answered

File image: Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Maharashtra government on April 4 announced new restrictions under its ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections. The announcement came after the state Cabinet’s virtual meeting on a day Maharashtra reported more than 57,000 new COVID-19 cases from the previous 24-hour period.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing vaccination campaign and the second wave of COVID-19 cases the country is currently witnessing.

On April 5, India reported 1.03 lakh new COVID-19 cases – a new record high. The earlier record was around 97,000 cases reported on September 17, 2020. This effectively meant that the COVID-19 situation in the country was now worse than ever before.

India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1.25 crore on April 5. This included 1.16 lakh patients who had recovered, 7.41 lakh ‘active’ cases and 1.65 lakh deaths.

Maharashtra – the worst affected state in India due to the pandemic – has itself reported more than 30 lakh cases so far. While over 25 lakh people had recovered, the state’s death toll stood at around 55,800.

For weeks, the state government sent out warnings stating that a lockdown would become necessary to battle the second wave if people do not abide by safety norms such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The new rules will come into force from 8 pm on April 5 will remain in force till 11.59 pm on April 30. The state government may extend implementation of these guidelines further if necessary.

What are the night curfew rules?



According to the new rules, no more than five persons can move together or gather in public places between 7 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday. Section 144 has been imposed across the entire state from April 5.According to the new rules, no more than five persons can move together or gather in public places between 7 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday. Between 8 pm and 7 am, no individual will be allowed to move in public places without valid reason or without permission. Medical and essential services staff will be exempted from these norms.

What comprises essential services?

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other media and health services are being considered as essential services. Other essential services include groceries, vegetable and fruit shops, dairies, bakeries, confectionery and food shops. Public transport including trains, taxis, autos and public buses will remain available. Services related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries, pre-monsoon activities by local authorities, all public services by local authorities, transportation of goods, agriculture-related services, e-commerce, accredited media and services designated as essential by local disaster management authority will also be allowed.

Am I allowed to step outdoors?

All beaches/gardens/public grounds will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays, and from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays. People are expected to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly between 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

What about shops, malls and markets?

All shops, markets and malls will remain closed throughout the day except for essential services.

What about public transport? Can I still take the local train or a bus?

All public transport services in Maharashtra will remain fully operational with some restrictions. Auto: Rickshaw Driver + Two passengers only Taxi (4 wheelers): Driver + 50 percent vehicle capacity as per RTO Bus: Full seating occupancy as per RTO passing. However, no standing passengers will be allowed. All vehicles are to be sanitised after every trip. Fines and penalties for non-compliance: All persons using public transport will have to wear a mask properly. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on offenders. In a four-wheeler taxi, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined an amount of Rs 500 each, according to the new rules.

Will restaurants remain open? Can I eat out or get a takeaway?

All restaurants and bars will remain closed, except for those inside the premises of and are integral parts of hotels. Weekdays: However, take away orders, parcels and home delivery services will be allowed for all restaurants between 7.00 am and 8.00 pm from Monday to Friday. Weekends: Home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm and people will not be allowed to visit any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickups. Restaurants and bars inside hotels will be open only for in-house guests. In no circumstance should outside guests be allowed.

What about street food?

There will be no serving of food for eating at such spots. However, parcels or home deliveries will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm every day.

What about offices and workspaces?

The Maharashtra government has instructed all private offices to remain shut and people in such establishments will have to work from home. However, cooperative, PSU and private banks, BSE and NSE, electric supply-related companies, telecom service providers, insurance/mediclaim companies, and pharmaceutical firms’ offices needed for management of production and distribution will be allowed to remain open.

Will government offices continue to function?

Government offices will function at 50 percent capacity except those required for COVID-19 response wherein they will work at 100 percent strength as per the decision of the HOD of the department/ office. No visitors will be allowed in government offices as well as government companies. Offices have been urged to start e-visitor system at the earliest.

Will I be able to drive to work or during emergency?

Private vehicles including private buses can run normally from 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday and for emergency or essential services for rest of the period (8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday).

Can I still hit the gym or go swimming?

All cinema halls, drama theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, arcades, video game parlours, water parks, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes will remain closed.

What about Maharashtra’s entertainment industry?

Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will be allowed, subject to: avoiding large crowds and large numbers of artists. All staff members need to carry a negative RT-PCR test certificate valid for 15 days. This order will operate from April 10, 2021.A quarantine bubble may be created for the artists and staff.

Can I visit a temple or a place of worship?

All religious places of worship will remain closed. All personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties though no outside visitor shall be allowed.

Can I get a haircut at a barber shop?

Barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlors will remain closed.

Will I get my morning newspaper?

According to the new rules, newspapers can be printed and circulated. However, home delivery of newspapers will only happen between 7 am and 8 pm on all days.

What about schools and colleges?

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. The Maharashtra government had already announced that students from the state education board – from standard 1 to 8 – will be automatically passed and promoted to the next academic year.

My daughter has her class 10 board exams in Mumbai. What is the rule relaxation for her?

The Maharashtra government has relaxed the above rule for standard 10 and 12 students “to the extent of exams”. While more clarity is awaited on this matter, it is likely that the exams will happen as planned. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will start from April 23, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will begin from April 29, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced earlier. All the staff that may be necessary for conducting examinations must be either vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR certificate, valid for 48 hours. “For exams that are being conducted by any board, university or authority outside the state, denial of which may lead to hardships for students residing in Maharashtra may be allowed by concerned department under intimation to concern disaster management authority,” the rules suggest.

What are the instructions for essential shop owners?

Essential services shops inside premises of malls and markets can operate with social distancing. Extra customers will have to be kept waiting outside with adequate social distancing with markings wherever possible. Owners of essential shops and person working there have been urged to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per Centre’s criteria. All shops are advised to follow safety measures like interaction with customers through a transparent glass or other material shields, encouraging electronic payments, etc.

Is there anything else I should know?

No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind to be allowed. Marriages will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people present. Funerals will be allowed with maximum of 20 people.The state government has urged all eligible persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.