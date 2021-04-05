Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha imposes night curfew from today in these 10 districts
Amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5. The restriction would be applicable in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus infection, according to an order signed by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.