Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours

April 05, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 16.38 lakh people get the jab on April 4, 7.91 crore shots given so far

As many as 16,38,464 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on April 4, according Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections. More than 7.91 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. On April 4, 15,40,676 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 97,788 people received their second doses, the report said. It included healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without co-morbidities.

The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered. The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.