April 05, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96 percent of the the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 377th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The country is now witnessing a second wave. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.24 crore (as of April 4), according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.64
lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.16 crore, 6.91 lakh cases remain 'active'. About 7.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.05 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 29.81 lakh have died so far.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha imposes night curfew from today in these 10 districts

    Amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha, a night curfew would be imposed in 10 districts with effect from April 5. The restriction would be applicable in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus infection, according to an order signed by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases, 52,847 discharges, and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

    Total cases: 1,25,89,067
    Total recoveries: 1,16,82,136
    Active cases: 7,41,830  
    Death toll: 1,65,101

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 16.38 lakh people get the jab on April 4, 7.91 crore shots given so far

    As many as 16,38,464 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on April 4, according Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections. More than 7.91 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. On April 4, 15,40,676 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 97,788 people received their second doses, the report said. It included healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without co-morbidities.

    The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered. The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from April 9, says Assam government

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam government has fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test at laboratories at Rs 500 and Rs 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test to be done at Rs 250.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | New COVID-19 restrictions in Rajasthan from today

    Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. Besides shutting the schools, the state government has also imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums. Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report. There are 12,878 active cases in the state.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Cadila Healthcare seeks regulatory approval for COVID-19 drug

    Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it would seek local regulatory approval to treat COVID-19 patients with an already approved Hepatitis C drug, following promising interim results from a late-stage trial.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana imposes new restrictions on gatherings from today

    Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, state Home Minister Anil Vij has informed. "Keeping in view growing cases of coronavirus, Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings. In indoor, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open gatherings, 500 persons will be allowed. For funerals up to only 50 persons will be permitted," Vij tweeted today.

    The new guidelines related to Covid-19 will come into force from today, 5 April. Addressing the media, the Home Minister said the guidelines of appropriate Covid behaviour should be followed in all the permitted gatherings. "All people should wear masks and observe social distancing. No one will sit close and together in the gatherings," he said.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in over 2 months

    China reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on April 4, up from 21 a day earlier, marking the highest daily total in more than two months, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections, all of which were reported in Yunnan province where a new cluster was discovered at Ruili city that borders Myanmar.

    The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, matching the total from a day earlier. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India needs to move vaccines to warp speed

    A frightening second wave of Covid-19 has begun to sweep over the world’s second-biggest nation. Case numbers and deaths are spiking in India, threatening to overwhelm hospital systems; the financial capital Mumbai has re-imposed stringent lockdown rules. The government, which had earned global goodwill by exporting Indian-made vaccines to over 80 countries, is now holding back supplies for domestic use.

    With less than 70 million doses delivered thus far, though, and a population of more than 1.3 billion, India faces a staggering challenge. It doesn’t just need more vaccines — it needs to find a way to get them into arms faster.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is aware of the urgency and the limited policy options in its toolkit. It’s opened up vaccinations to anyone over the age of 45 and has mandated that all public and private vaccination centers stay open every day. As one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, the country is lucky not to face the supply constraints many other countries do.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

