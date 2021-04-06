In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above the 1.26 crore-mark with 96,982 new cases being reported as per the health ministry’s April 6, 2021 update. Reported new cases were down 6 percent from the previous day's all-time high of 1,03,558 cases.

India reported 446 new deaths and 50,143 new recoveries in the 24-hour period, the latest release shows. More than 8.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, according to the April 6 update. About 43,00,966 vaccine shots were administered in a day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 87 percent are recipients of their first dose while 13 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 8.1 million vaccine doses, followed by Gujarat (7.7 million) and Rajasthan (7.3 million).

India now has 7,88,223 active cases, with an increase of 46,393 cases in 24 hours as per the April 6 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (4,52,777 or 57 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (44,296) and Karnataka (42,502).

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra reported the most (47,288 or 49 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (7,302), Karnataka (5,279), Uttar Pradesh (3,974) and Tamil Nadu (3,672). These five states account for 70 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 155 or 35 percent new deaths, followed by Punjab (72), Chhattisgarh (44) and Karnataka (32). These four states account for 68 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 14 states and union territories did not report any deaths during the period. These include: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate further slides down to 92.5 percent with positivity rate at 8 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 26,252 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (2,926), Punjab (2,515), Madhya Pradesh (2,064), Gujarat (2,028).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.17 crore while total deaths now stand 1,65,547 as per April 6 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). More than 12 lakh daily tests reported as on April 5 with more than 25.02 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.