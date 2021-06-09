COVID-19 | Delhi hospital successfully treats two patients with monoclonal antibody

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi has successfully used monoclonal antibody to treat two COVID-19 patients. The Delhi hospital had started using monoclonal antibody treatment from June 1.

The hospital authorities told news agency ANI: “Monoclonal antibody successfully used in two patients with fast progression of symptoms within first seven days have changed the outcome.”

One of the patients treated was a 36-year-old healthcare worker who had symptoms such as high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness, leucopenia. The doctors administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) to the patient on day six of the disease and the COVID-19 patient’s parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is commonly referred to as cocktail therapy. A cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies – which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune cells -- called Casirivimab and Imdevimab marketed by Roche is used to prevent the fast progression of the disease.

The antibodies attach themselves to the protein spike of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and prevent its entry into the human cells.

This cocktail therapy is usually used on patients who run a high risk of developing a severe infection before it progresses from mild or moderate category. It is administered to patients who do not require oxygen support.