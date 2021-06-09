COVID-19 | Delhi hospital successfully treats two patients with monoclonal antibody
The doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) to one of the patients on day six of the disease and the COVID-19 patient’s parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi has successfully used monoclonal antibody to treat two COVID-19 patients. The Delhi hospital had started using monoclonal antibody treatment from June 1.
The hospital authorities told news agency ANI: “Monoclonal antibody successfully used in two patients with fast progression of symptoms within first seven days have changed the outcome.”
One of the patients treated was a 36-year-old healthcare worker who had symptoms such as high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness, leucopenia. The doctors administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) to the patient on day six of the disease and the COVID-19 patient’s parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged.
The monoclonal antibody treatment is commonly referred to as cocktail therapy. A cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies – which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the body’s immune cells -- called Casirivimab and Imdevimab marketed by Roche is used to prevent the fast progression of the disease.
The antibodies attach themselves to the protein spike of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and prevent its entry into the human cells.
This cocktail therapy is usually used on patients who run a high risk of developing a severe infection before it progresses from mild or moderate category. It is administered to patients who do not require oxygen support.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here