COVID-19 treatment: Roche, Cipla launch antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India

Roche India and Cipla, on May 24, launched the COVID-19 antibody cocktail Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India

The first batch of the antibody cocktail will be available immediately while a second batch will be made available by mid-June.

In total, they can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients.

The price for each patient dose [a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) will be Rs 59,750 inclusive of all taxes. The maximum retail price for the multi-dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) is Rs 1,19,500 inclusive of all taxes.

Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently issued Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the antibody cocktail

Casirivimab and Imdevimab in India. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries.

“Roche is deeply committed to support the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives. We are optimistic that the availability of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India can help in minimizing hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens,” said V. Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO, Roche Pharma India.

“We are guided by our strong sense of responsibility to address unmet patient needs and look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader, equitable access to this innovative treatment option in the country,” said Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO Cipla.

The antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is to be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2 and who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and do not require oxygen.

It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before theircondition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70 percent and shortening the duration of symptoms by four day.s

Each pack of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) contains one vial of Casirivimab and one vial of Imdevimab totaling 2400 mg of the antibody cocktail (one vial of Casirivimab (1200 mg) and one vial of Imdevimab (1200 mg)).

Each pack can treat two patients as the dosage per patient is a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous

route.

The vials need to be stored at 2°C to 8°C. If opened for the first patients’ dose, a vial can be used for the second patients’ dose within 48 hours if stored at 2°C to 8°C.

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies produced by recombinant DNA technology in the lab. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.