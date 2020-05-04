App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap May 4: Kerala reports zero fresh cases two days in a row; crowds flock liquor shops

The Centre clarified that Railways will bear 85 percent cost of rail travel of stranded migrant workers; and other key developments:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day, the health ministry said today.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate now stands at 27.52 percent with 11,706 COVID-19 patients cured till now.

He further said the outcome ratio of COVID-19 – the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases – was recorded at 90:10.

Close

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 42,836. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,389.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Kerala reported zero new cases of coronavirus for the second consecutive day. The state also opened borders at six places to enable Keralites to return from other states.

>> The third phase of the nationwide lockdown began today, but with considerable relaxation in restrictions. Reports also suggested crowds flocking liquor stores, which, too, have been allowed to open in Lockdown 3.0.

>> UPSC deferred civil services preliminary exam, earlier scheduled for May 31.

>> Hundreds of migrant workers seeking to return home clashed with police and pelted stones at them near a village in Gujarat's Surat district.

>> Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that the party will bear the cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker, even as the Centre clarified that Railways will bear 85 percent of the cost.

>> Two floors of BSF headquarters in Delhi were sealed after a staff member contracted COVID-19.

>> J&K government declared the entire Kashmir valley and two districts of Jammu as a red zone.

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

