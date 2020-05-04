Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

While people were asked to follow the social distancing guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus, the norms went for a toss as scores flocked to alcohol shops in many areas. Take a look at the pictures.
As the third phase of the lockdown begins in India, the government has allowed the standalone liquor shops to open outside coronavirus containment areas under certain conditions. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Chhattisgarh | Men wearing masks buy liquor from a shop in Rajnandgaon. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Chhattisgarh | People line up outside a liquor shop in Raipur as the government allows liquor shops to open in the state, except in containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Mumbai | Social distancing norms being flouted as crowds gather outside liquor shops in Dombivli. (Image: News18)
Mumbai | People line up outside a liquor shop in Thane flouting social distancing rules. (Image: News18)
Mumbai | A large number of people outside a liquor shop in Kalyan. (Image: News18)
Karnataka | People queue up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru. The state government has allowed liquor shops to open from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Karanataka | A queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli. The state government has permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am and 7 pm from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A long queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi on May 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Delhi | People buying liquor in Laxmi Nagar after the state government allowed its sale in standalone shops outside the COVID-19 containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Ghaziabad | People line up outside liquor shops in Indirapuram. (Image: News18)
Assam | Liquor shops start sales in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
First Published on May 4, 2020 03:57 pm