you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

While people were asked to follow the social distancing guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus, the norms went for a toss as scores flocked to alcohol shops in many areas. Take a look at the pictures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the third phase of the lockdown begins in India, government has now allowed the standalone liquor shops to open outside coronavirus containment areas under certain conditions. While people were asked to follow the guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus outbreak, many flouts the social distancing norms as people crowded the alcohol shop in many areas. Take a look at the pictures. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
1/12

As the third phase of the lockdown begins in India, the government has allowed the standalone liquor shops to open outside coronavirus containment areas under certain conditions. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chhattisgarh | People is large number of queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
2/12

Chhattisgarh | Men wearing masks buy liquor from a shop in Rajnandgaon. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Chhattisgarh | People line up outside a liquor shop in Raipur as state government allows liquor shops to open in the state, except for the containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
3/12

Chhattisgarh | People line up outside a liquor shop in Raipur as the government allows liquor shops to open in the state, except in containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Mumbai | Social distancing norms being flouted as people crowded liquor shops in Dombivli without following COVID-19 guidelines. (Image: News18)
4/12

Mumbai | Social distancing norms being flouted as crowds gather outside liquor shops in Dombivli. (Image: News18)

Mumbai | People lined up outside liquor shop in Thane flouting social distancing rules. (Image: News18)
5/12

Mumbai | People line up outside a liquor shop in Thane flouting social distancing rules. (Image: News18)

Mumbai | Large number of people standing outside the liquor shop in Kalyan. (Image: News18)
6/12

Mumbai | A large number of people outside a liquor shop in Kalyan. (Image: News18)

Karnataka | People line up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as the state government has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
7/12

Karnataka | People queue up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru. The state government has allowed liquor shops to open from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Karanataka | People seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
8/12

Karanataka | A queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli. The state government has permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am and 7 pm from May 4. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
9/12

A long queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi on May 4, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi | People buying liquor in Laxmi Nagar after state government allowed liquor sale in standalone shops barring COVID-19 containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
10/12

Delhi | People buying liquor in Laxmi Nagar after the state government allowed its sale in standalone shops outside the COVID-19 containment zones. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Ghaziabad | People standing in queue outside the liquor shops in Indirapuram. (Image: News18)
11/12

Ghaziabad | People line up outside liquor shops in Indirapuram. (Image: News18)

Assam | Liquor shops open in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
12/12

Assam | Liquor shops start sales in Guwahati following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on May 4, 2020 03:57 pm

