May 04, 2020 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases surge past 40,000; global tally crosses 35 lakh
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 40,263.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the fortieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 40,263. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,306. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 35 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.47 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | People should be ready to live with COVID-19: Kejriwal
The third leg of the nationwide lockdown has begun in India today with "considerable relaxations" in several districts. But, curbs will continue in containment areas even as Delhi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that people will have to be ready to live with novel coronavirus and that time has come to re-open the national capital.
Coronavirus in UK LIVE updates | Britain to trial new tracing system
Britain will trial a new coronavirus tracing programme on the Isle of Wight, just off the south coast of England, cabinet minister Michael Gove said yesterday as the government looks at how to minimise the risk of a second wave of infection.
A mass testing system along with the ability to trace people who have been in contact with those who test positive are seen as crucial to preventing a second spike and facilitating the relaxation of a lockdown which has lasted almost six weeks. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Am I allowed to have a haircut now? Can I go out for a walk? Can I go out in a group? Will I be able to buy alcohol?
These are some of the many questions answered in Moneycontrol’s lockdown 3.0 do’ and don’ts.
Remdesivir will be available to coronavirus patients this week: Gilead CEO
Gilead Sciences has said that its antiviral drug, Remdesivir, will be available to patients as early as this week, Gilead Science CEO Daniel O’Day told American television channel CBS.
"We intend to get that to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine," O'Day said.
A number of lockdown restrictions have been eased starting from today.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Around 150 liquor shops likely to open in Delhi from today
Around 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital are likely to open from today as the Delhi government has announced implementation of the latest lockdown relaxations.
According to an official, four government-run agencies, which are responsible for sale of liquor in Delhi, have submitted the list of the liquor shops which can be allowed to open following coronavirus guidelines. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 40,263. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 10,887 patients have recovered, 1,306 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 28,070. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased to a great extent in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Ecuador and India are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 35 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.47 lakh.
With 11.5 lakh reported cases and over 67,000 deaths till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 187 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the forty-first day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. The government has eased restrictions in non-hotspot areas.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.