Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases surge past 40,000; global tally crosses 35 lakh

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the fortieth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 40,263. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 1,306. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 35 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.47 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, UK, France and Germany are the most-affected countries.