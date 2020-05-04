UPSC defers Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020, fresh dates to be announced later

The Union Public Service Commission on May 4 announced the decision to defer the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, in light of the extended lockdown across the country.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31.

The central recruiting agency held a meeting, wherein it reviewed the situation after the second phase of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 and arrived at its decision after taking notice of the extension of restrictions. It said that the resumption of examinations and interviews would not be possible at present.

"The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020, and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course," the UPSC said in a notification. It added that the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination also stands deferred since the exam also serves as the screening test for the same.

Earlier, the UPSC had also deferred the personality test for the remaining candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2019, the notifications for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020, the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA and Naval Academy Examination, 2020.

"As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," it added.

Nearly 10 lakh people register for the civil services preliminary examination every year. Nearly 1.6 lakh functionaries participate in conducting the exam across 2,500 centres. Many other premier exams, such as the Haryana Civil Services, which was slated to be held from June 5, have also been postponed.