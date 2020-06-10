App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 798 containment zones in Mumbai, over 4,000 buildings sealed: BMC

According to reports, the doubling rate in Malad has been 11 days, as opposed to the rest of the city, where the doubling rate has now improved to 23 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

There are over 798 containment zones in Mumbai and over 4,538 buildings have been sealed in the city, according to latest data released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of containment zones are lower compared to those that were notified earlier. According to an earlier update released by the BMC, there were over 2,000 containment zones in the city.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Close

According to the civic body's guidelines, a containment zone is set up after a number of cases are found in a particular area. The civic body then shuts down shops and movement from the area. However, when a building is sealed, the civic body closes down only a small portion of the complex, more often than not the floor where the positive case has been found.

R-North ward (Dahisar) has the most amount of containment zones at 116, followed closely by L ward, which comprises of Kurla region and has 115 containment zones. In terms of the residential buildings sealed, F-North (Matunga) ward has the most number of buildings sealed at 443, followed by R-Central ward (Borivali west) at 373.

BMC has also released ward-wise growth rate of new cases, with P-North ward, covering Malad, registering a growth of 5.9 percent. According to reports, the doubling rate in Malad has been 11 days, as opposed to the rest of the city, where the doubling rate has now improved to 23 days.

Meanwhile, Dharavi, a COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai, reported 11 new cases and no deaths on June 10. The total cases in Dharavi, one of the most congested regions in the world, have risen to 1,964 while the total number of deaths stand at 73.

Officials from the city's civic body have claimed that the infection rate in Dharavi seems to be slowing down, and that the authorities have managed to flatten the curve in the region.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

