Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Malls, restaurants and places of worship were allowed to reopen in some states yesterday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,66,598. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 7,471. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 72.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.