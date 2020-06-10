Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,66,598.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Malls, restaurants and places of worship were allowed to reopen in some states yesterday. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,66,598. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 7,471. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 72.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Directorate General of Health Services: The national capital reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths yesterday, taking the total confirmed cases in Delhi to 31,309. About 18,543 cases remain active.
Pandemic impact | India’s women were already dropping out of the labour force. Coronavirus restrictions — and one of the worst economic slumps in decades — are now threatening even more losses for them.
Read: For Indian women, the coronavirus economy is a devastating setback
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,259 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 120 deaths
Maharashtra reported 2,259 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally of cases to 90,787.
The death toll due to the pandemic has reached 3,289 with 120 deaths being reported during the day.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | 18 more die of COVID-19 in UP as 389 new cases surface; total count 11,335
Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, taking the fatality toll to 301 as 389 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state.
The total number confirmed cases in the state had reached 11,335 now. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE updates | UK COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark
Britain's statistics agency says the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United Kingdom has risen to 50,107.
The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.
The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the UK at 40,597. Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 2,66,598. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,29,313 patients have recovered, 7,471 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,29,813. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 72.2 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.1 lakh.
With over 19.7 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the seventy-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month. The nomenclature has changed to ‘unlock’ from ‘lockdown’.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.