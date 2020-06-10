App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Dharavi, which had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the city, is now witnessing COVID-19 cases double in around 42 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In some positive news from Mumbai on the COVID-19 front, the city's average rate of doubling of cases stood at 24.5 days as on June 9, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This is more than the national average doubling rate of roughly 16 days.

According to BMC data, as on April 27, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 10 days. The doubling rate in the financial capital from mid-May to the start of June was around 14 days, which then improved to 19 days at the start of this month.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the P-North ward (Malad) in Mumbai is the only exception, where the number of coronavirus cases is still doubling in 11 days.

Meanwhile, things are starting to look up in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum. Dharavi had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the city and had become a cause of the state government's worry. However, COVID-19 cases in the area are now taking roughly 42 days to double.

Dharavi's daily addition of new cases of the infection has also come down to below 10, from the average of 185 new cases being reported daily as of the first week of May.

The city has reported over 50,800 cases of coronavirus infection, of which, over 26,000 are active cases. Mumbai, thus, accounts for a major chunk of Maharashtra's COVID-19 case burden, which has crossed the 93,000-mark as of June 10.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.