Coronavirus wrap June 10: Rajasthan seals state borders as cases rise; DMK legislator dies of COVID-19

India has recorded 2,76,583 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,745 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 1,33,632 are active cases while 1,35,206 have recovered – which implies that the number of recoveries has surpassed the number of infections.
With 94,041 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841), Delhi (32,810) and Gujarat (21,554).
India has, till date, conducted more than five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on June 9.
Here are all the latest updates:
>> Several states, including Maharashtra, which reported a record 3,254 fresh COVID-19 cases and Tamil Nadu (1,927) saw a spike in new cases.
>> Goa government allowed people to skip COVID-19 test on arrival.
>> Pakistan recorded the highest single-day spike of 5,387 cases in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged 'intermittent lockdown' to contain the spread.
>> A study has said that widespread use of face mask could prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.
>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will implement Delhi Lieutenant Governor's order on reservation of hospitals for Delhiites.
>> Rajasthan sealed its borders as COVID-19 cases in the state continued to rise.>> A legislator of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), J Anbazhagan, died of COVID-19 in Chennai.