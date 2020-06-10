App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 10: Rajasthan seals state borders as cases rise; DMK legislator dies of COVID-19

India has, till date, conducted more than five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, ICMR said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded 2,76,583 cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,745 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,33,632 are active cases while 1,35,206 have recovered – which implies that the number of recoveries has surpassed the number of infections.

With 94,041 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841), Delhi (32,810) and Gujarat (21,554).

Close

India has, till date, conducted more than five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on June 9.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Several states, including Maharashtra, which reported a record 3,254 fresh COVID-19 cases and Tamil Nadu (1,927) saw a spike in new cases.

>> Goa government allowed people to skip COVID-19 test on arrival.

>> Pakistan recorded the highest single-day spike of 5,387 cases in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged 'intermittent lockdown' to contain the spread.

>> A study has said that widespread use of face mask could prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will implement Delhi Lieutenant Governor's order on reservation of hospitals for Delhiites.

>> Rajasthan sealed its borders as COVID-19 cases in the state continued to rise.

>> A legislator of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), J Anbazhagan, died of COVID-19 in Chennai.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.