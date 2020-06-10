App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

President MK Stalin condoled DMK MLA Anbazhagan's death and paid tributes to him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 in Chennai on June 10 which was also his 62nd birthday.  "The 61-year old MLA, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. In spite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness," Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu govt cancels Class 10 exam; over 9 lakh promoted to next class

DMK President M K Stalin and Chief Minister E Palaniswamy condoled Anbazhagan's death and paid tributes to him. Anbazhagan, who had comorbidities including chronic kidney disease was put on ventilator support on June 3 after his respiratory distress worsened.

Also Read: Unlock 1.0 rules for Tamil Nadu: What is allowed, what is not 

After showing improvement, his health condition deteriorated significantly on Monday.

Anbazhagan is the first big politician from Tamil Nadu to die of coronavirus. In a twee to offer condolences, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out that Anbazhagan was the first legislator to die in India of the infection.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Chennai #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #J Anbazhagan

