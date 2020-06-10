DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 in Chennai on June 10 which was also his 62nd birthday. "The 61-year old MLA, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. In spite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness," Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement.

DMK President M K Stalin and Chief Minister E Palaniswamy condoled Anbazhagan's death and paid tributes to him. Anbazhagan, who had comorbidities including chronic kidney disease was put on ventilator support on June 3 after his respiratory distress worsened.

After showing improvement, his health condition deteriorated significantly on Monday.



DMK MLA #JAnbazhagan is no more. He succumbs to #COVID19. He is the first legislator to die in India of the infection. It was his 62nd birthday today. Om Shanti.https://t.co/CkShoW3CX0

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 10, 2020

Anbazhagan is the first big politician from Tamil Nadu to die of coronavirus. In a twee to offer condolences, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out that Anbazhagan was the first legislator to die in India of the infection.

