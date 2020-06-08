App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Tamil Nadu: What is allowed, what is not 

Starting June 8, public transport services will resume partially in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet due to the high number of coronavirus cases reported from these districts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

Although the Centre issued detailed guidelines on May 30 listing a host of activities that would be allowed as the country gradually reopens after the months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to not lift the restrictions until June 30.

However, while continuing with the curbs on religious activities and malls, gyms, etc., Chief Minister K Palaniswami has introduced certain relaxations vis-à-vis public transport, reopening of offices.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Tamil Nadu from June 8:

related news

> Public transport services will resume partially except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet due to the high number of coronavirus cases reported from these districts. The operational fleet size will be reduced too.

> The TN administration has also permitted autorickshaws and taxi cabs to ply across the state while observing all the SOPs.

> Inter-state transport has been allowed but obtaining an e-pass will be compulsory for the same.

> Standalone, local shops and jewellery showrooms can start operations, except the ones located inside malls.

> In Chennai, the stores will have to operate with only 50 percent of their staff and run without air-conditioning. Five customers will be allowed inside at a time to maintain strict social distancing.

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

> Dine-in services at restaurants will be allowed from June 8, but only 50 percent of its seating capacity. Air-conditioning will have to be turned off here as well. The same rules will apply to tea and coffee shops.

> Domestic helps can also get back to work across the state of Tamil Nadu.

> All IT firms in Chennai will be allowed to operate with 20 percent of the employee strength or a maximum of 40 employees. Other private companies will be allowed to operate at 50 percent employee strength.

> Outside of Chennai, all firms and manufacturing units can run with their full employee strength. However, the government has mandated that 20 percent of an IT firm’s employees continue to work from home.

Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

> Hotels and resorts will be allowed to accommodate only medical, police, and government officials, and serve as quarantine facilities for those coming from other states.

What is not allowed in Tamil Nadu:

> The ban on places of worship will continue; all religious places will be shut.

> Inter-state bus transport will continue to be suspended. Metros and local trains will not function either until June 30.

> Malls will not reopen until further communication.

> Theatres, malls, multiplexes, and gyms continue to be shut.

> No educational institute including schools and colleges have been allowed to start functioning yet.

> Tourist activities continue to be banned at all popular travel destinations such as Ooty, Kodaikanal, etc.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Reopening India #Tamil Nadu government #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.