Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 29,000; global death toll crosses 4 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,46,628. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 6,929. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1'.

Globally, there have been over 69.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.