Jun 08, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally nears 29,000; global death toll crosses 4 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,46,628.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,46,628. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 6,929. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1'.Globally, there have been over 69.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Unlock 1 | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states
In accordance with the guideline of the central government, malls, restaurants and religious places are set to open from today in the first phase of Unlock 1.
However, the opening of the places mentioned above differs from state to state.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | A top official of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), reports suggest.
He was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre at 7.00 pm yesterday. AIIMS trauma centre is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
Unlock 1 | As part of the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan, a number of activities will be allowed to reopen across the country starting from today. These activities include restaurants, malls and religious places. However, these are subject to guidelines from the state governments. Social distancing norms will also have to be maintained.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases in Assam rise to 2,681
Assam has reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,681, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday.
The number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7.
Meanwhile, 48 more patients were discharged yesterday after they tested negative for the disease twice, taking the number of those cured to 636.
Of the total 2,681 COVID-19 cases, 2,038 are active, four patients have died and three others have migrated to other states, Sarma said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 28,000-mark
The number of confirmed COVI-19 cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 new infections yesterday, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 812.
According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936.
There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 2,46,628. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 1,19,293 patients have recovered, 6,929 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,20,406. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 69.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4 lakh.
With over 19.3 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and India.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the seventy-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month. The nomenclature has changed to ‘unlock’ from ‘lockdown’.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.