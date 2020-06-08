Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

India has recorded over 2.56 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,135 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,25,381 are active cases while 1,24,095 have recovered.

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In the first phase of Unlock 1.0, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of religious worship reopened in several states from today, with some restrictions.

>> Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

>> Health Ministry drafted rules to help COVID-19 patients access new drugs.

>> The governments on West Bengal and Mizoram extended lockdowns in their respective states citing rising number of coronavirus cases.

>> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went into self-quarantine after showing COVID-19 symptoms. He will be tested for COVID on June 9.

>> Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing, Union Health ministry told officials of 45 civic bodies.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

>> Delhi govt will hold a meeting on June 9 to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city.