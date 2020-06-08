App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went into self-quarantine after showing COVID-19 symptoms. He will be tested for COVID on June 9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 2.56 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 7,135 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,25,381 are active cases while 1,24,095 have recovered.

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (31,667), Delhi (27,654) and Gujarat (20,070).

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In the first phase of Unlock 1.0, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of religious worship reopened in several states from today, with some restrictions.

>> Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients, saying anyone can get treatment in the city and the asymptomatic too should be examined.

>> Health Ministry drafted rules to help COVID-19 patients access new drugs.

>> The governments on West Bengal and Mizoram extended lockdowns in their respective states citing rising number of coronavirus cases.

>> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went into self-quarantine after showing COVID-19 symptoms. He will be tested for COVID on June 9.

>> Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing, Union Health ministry told officials of 45 civic bodies.

>> Delhi govt will hold a meeting on June 9 to assess if there is community transmission of COVID-19 in city.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.