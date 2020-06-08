Coronavirus pandemic | On first day of Unlock 1.0, West Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown till June 30

On a day when the first phase of Unlock 1.0 commenced with several states easing lockdown restrictions, West Bengal and Mizoram governments extended lockdowns in their respective states.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that lockdown in the state would be extended till June 30, Mizoram government said that it would be imposing a 2-week 'total' lockdown in the state.

Extension of lockdowns in both the states come at a time when COVID-19 cases have seen a spike in recent days. Reports, however, have suggested that most malls in WB capital Kolkata opened today, as did restaurants in accordance with the easing of restrictions announced by Union Home Ministry.

Mizoram, meanwhile, also decided to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal while Mizoram has 34 COVID-19 cases in the state.