App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | On first day of Unlock 1.0, West Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown till June 30

While WB CM Banerjee said that lockdown in the state would be extended till June 30, Mizoram government said that it would be imposing a 2-week 'total' lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

On a day when the first phase of Unlock 1.0 commenced with several states easing lockdown restrictions, West Bengal and Mizoram governments extended lockdowns in their respective states.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that lockdown in the state would be extended till June 30, Mizoram government said that it would be imposing a 2-week 'total' lockdown in the state.

Extension of lockdowns in both the states come at a time when COVID-19 cases have seen a spike in recent days. Reports, however, have suggested that most malls in WB capital Kolkata opened today, as did restaurants in accordance with the easing of restrictions announced by Union Home Ministry.

Close

Mizoram, meanwhile, also decided to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported.

related news

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,187 in West Bengal while Mizoram has 34 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.