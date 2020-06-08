Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 2.5 lakh-mark; death toll at 7,135

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark in India on June 8, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on June 8, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 2,56,611. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 7,135.

While 1,24,095 patients had recovered, 1,25,381 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the fifth country to register 2.5 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate was gradually improving and has been hovering around the 48 percent-mark for a few days.

Globally, there have been over 70 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least four lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24. This lockdown, now called ‘Unlock 1’ has been extended till June 30. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner through this month.