you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Lt Governor overrules Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run, pvt hospitals for residents

During a video press conference on June 7, Delhi CM Kejriwal had said that run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has overruled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to reserve state-run and some private hospitals for Delhi residents.

During a video press conference on June 7, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the central government-run hospitals in the city will have no such restriction and will be open for people belonging to other states, Kejriwal had said.

There are around 40 Delhi government-run hospitals in the national capital including LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that its government-run hospitals would be accepting Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi.

Kejriwal's announcement had come a day after a five-member panel constituted by the AAP government suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating Delhiites in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis.

Kejriwal cited the panel's report which stated that Delhi will need 15,000 beds by the end of June and if people of other states are allowed to get treatment, all beds here will be occupied within just three days.

However, the opposition BJP and Congress attacked the AAP government over the decision, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services and "failures" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said any person, whether from Delhi or outside, should be treated in hospitals of the city.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

