you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Unlock 1.0 rules for restaurants, malls and religious places

Unlock 1.0: Here's how your're dining, shopping, and praying experience will change from June 8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

From June 8, malls, restaurants, and religious places will see the light of day after 75 days of being under lockdown. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), which have to be followed by hotels, restaurants, malls, and offices as they gear up to re-open and re-start operations.

So, if you are planning to visit a mall or a restaurant or a religious place, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra reveals how your experience might change and the dos and don'ts to keep in mind for Unlock 1.0.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #big story #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0 #videos

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.