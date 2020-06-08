App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Maharashtra will begin today. Among other things, the night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am will continue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the rest of the country eases coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions starting June 8, unlock 1.0 in Maharashtra may be a little different considering the state is among the worst affected.

A curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am as part of the unlock 1.0 rules in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra and only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 infections and over 3,000 deaths.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Unlock 1.0 here

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Private offices can resume with 10 percent strength in Mumbai, Pune and other areas with a high number of infections. In the rest of Maharashtra, private offices can resume at full strength.

>> Government offices can resume with 15 percent strength in Mumbai, Pune and other areas with a high number of infections. In the rest of the state, government offices can resume at full strength.

>> Taxis, cabs and rickshaws, and private four-wheeler vehicles are permitted with a limit of two passengers. Movement of private two-wheelers is permitted with the rider only.

>> Activities related to self-employed people, including garages, plumbers, mechanics

>> All standalone shops, markets, market areas

>> Outdoor activities for physical exercise such as running and jogging. No activities will be permitted in indoor portions or in any indoor stadium.

>> Shooting of films and movies is allowed with certain restrictions

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted: 

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Malls, restaurants, hotels and bars

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

>> Religious places/places of worship for public

>> Suburban rail and metro services

>> Inter-district plying of buses

>> Barbershops, spas and salons will remain closed throughout the state.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Census #coronavirus #India #NPR #Reopening India

