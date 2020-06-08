Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Maharashtra will begin today. Among other things, the night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am will continue
As the rest of the country eases coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions starting June 8, unlock 1.0 in Maharashtra may be a little different considering the state is among the worst affected.
A curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am as part of the unlock 1.0 rules in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra and only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.
With nearly 86,000 COVID-19 infections and over 3,000 deaths.
Here are activities that are permitted:
>> Private offices can resume with 10 percent strength in Mumbai, Pune and other areas with a high number of infections. In the rest of Maharashtra, private offices can resume at full strength.
>> Government offices can resume with 15 percent strength in Mumbai, Pune and other areas with a high number of infections. In the rest of the state, government offices can resume at full strength.
>> Taxis, cabs and rickshaws, and private four-wheeler vehicles are permitted with a limit of two passengers. Movement of private two-wheelers is permitted with the rider only.
>> Activities related to self-employed people, including garages, plumbers, mechanics
>> All standalone shops, markets, market areas
>> Outdoor activities for physical exercise such as running and jogging. No activities will be permitted in indoor portions or in any indoor stadium.
>> Shooting of films and movies is allowed with certain restrictions
Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:
>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions
>> Malls, restaurants, hotels and bars
>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls
>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.
>> Religious places/places of worship for public
>> Suburban rail and metro services
>> Inter-district plying of buses>> Barbershops, spas and salons will remain closed throughout the state.