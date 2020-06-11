App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | COVID-19 spread may intensify during monsoons: IIT Bombay study

the study found that droplets dried off quicker in hot and dry regions, negating the risk of spreading the deadly disease.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At a time when India is bracing for monsoons amid the coronavirus outbreak, a study conducted by two Indian professors has suggested that the COVID-19 spread may intensify during the monsoons.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professors Amit Agarwal and Rajneesh Bharadwaj have claimed that humid weather catalyses the spread of coronavirus, while hot and dry weather reduces the risk. The researchers studied the life of droplets through which the novel coronavirus gets transmitted from one patient to another.

According to a report in India Today, the study found that droplets dried off quicker in hot and dry regions, negating the risk of spreading the deadly disease.

Close

Commenting on the research findings, Bhardwaj said, “The virus spreads when the infected person coughs or sneezes. The weather of the area where the infected person is in could be a very important parameter. In dry areas, the droplet might dry off very quickly, so the spread would be less.”

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Meanwhile, Agarwal explained that the virus present in a droplet dies when the droplet dries up. He further said that this is why in hot and dry weather areas, where droplets evaporate quickly, the virus is likely to die sooner than in humid conditions. The professors also said the virus will thrive longer in arid conditions only in cold weather where droplets do not evaporate easily.

One must note here, no other study has so far concluded that there is a correlation between COVID-19 spread and weather/climatic conditions. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have denied any link between the two phenomena.

However, if this theory holds true, it could spell doom for India, especially Mumbai – which is adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak – and also experiences heavy downpour every monsoon.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #IIT Bombay #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.