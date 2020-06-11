Live now
Jun 11, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 110 news COVID-19 cases, including 5 doctors; tally rises to 3,250
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,76,583.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the seventy-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,76,583. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 7,745. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 73.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.1 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
With 235 fresh COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally rises to 3,285
5 doctors among 110 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Coronavirus in Tripura LIVE Updates | Tripura reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, total at 898
Tripura reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, raising the infection tally to 898, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.
Seventeen cases were reported from West Tripura district, eight from Sepahijala, three from Gomti, two from Unokoti and one from Dhalai, he said.
All of them have travel histories, Deb said in a tweet.
Coronavirus inJharkhand LIVE Updates | With 128 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand's tally surges past 1,500
Jharkhand reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's infection tally to 1,551, the health department bulletin said.
Thirty-three patients recovered from the disease on the day, the bulletin said.
Of the total cases, 1,186 are migrants, it said.
The state's active cases now stand at 951. Eight people have died. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | With 235 fresh COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally rises to 3,285
A coronavirus positive person died in Assam yesterday, taking the death toll due to the disease to six while 235 fresh cases were reported in the state as the tally climbed to 3,285, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A 67-year cancer patient, who had recently returned from Mumbai, died at the Tezpur Medical College Hospital yesterday.
This is the second death in a week with another person with a travel history to Chennai dying in Karbi Anglong on June 8.
Of the 235 new cases, 193 cases were reported late in the night and 42 during the day, the minister said.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | 5 doctors among 110 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
As many as 110 more people, including five doctors, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha yesterday, raising the state's tally to 3,250, a health department official said.
Of the fresh cases, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercise, he said.
The five doctors -- four from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and one from Apollo Hospital -- were found to have been infected with the virus during the contact-tracing exercise, according to a statement issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), reported PTI.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Post coronavirus, US is on its way to a very big comeback: Trump
Now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a "very big comeback", President Donald Trump has said.
The US, he said, is doing well in "so many ways".
"You see what's going on with NASDAQ. We just broke another record yesterday. Some good news came out of the Federal Reserve today, I think some very good news," the President said. (PTI)
Today is the seventy-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the coronavirus pandemic. A number of activities are being allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.