COVID-19 tally: India in 5th position, daily cases higher than UK, Russia

India is facing an uphill task in its COVID-19 fight with authorities grappling to contain the rising number of cases.

The country recorded 9,996 new cases in the past 24 hours with total confirmed infected cases at 2,86,579.

Data suggests that the sudden rise in new cases has happened after a number of activities were allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0'.

Though India is at fifth poistion in the total number of COVID-19 infected cases, it is ahead of Russia and the United Kingdom in terms of new cases.

The recovery numbers to total cases ratio is almost moving parallel. The total recovery number stands at 1,41,029 against the total number of infected cases 2,86,579, the same way when total cases were around 2 lakh the number of recoveries was around 1 lakh.

The death toll from the outbreak in India stands at 8,102. From June 1 onwards, the death toll has been over 200. On June 10, 375 people died, the highest single-day number.

Globally, now India stands 11th in death toll. United States is highest with over 1 lakh. The United Kingdom and Brazil's number of death cases are around 40 thousand.

Among the states, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases.

