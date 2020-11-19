Coronavirus in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal increases fine for not wearing mask to Rs 2,000

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 19 that the fine for not wearing a face mask is being increased to Rs 2,000 from what was Rs 500, amid surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

“Met Hon’ble LG (Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal). Briefed him about the corona situation in Delhi. We agreed that to create effective deterrent so that people don’t omit wearing masks, we need to increase fine from the present Rs 500 to Rs 2,000,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In a televised address, the chief minister also noted that there are many people in Delhi "who are still not wearing masks".

During the address, Kejriwal also urged citizens to celebrate Chhath puja inside their houses and not in public places due to the healthcare crisis.

Delhi is witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infections. The national capital recorded 7,486 new COVID-19 cases on November 18, taking its infections tally to over 5 lakh. As many as 131 new fatalities – the highest single-day death count till date – pushed the toll to 7,943, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

As of November 18, Delhi had recorded 5.03 lakh COVID-19 cases. This number includes 4.52 lakh recoveries. There were 42,458 ‘active’ COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Medical experts have warned that increasing air pollution during winter could aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained very high over the last few weeks.

The Delhi government has swung into action amid rising cases. On November 18, the government decided to cap the number of guests at wedding functions to 50. Additionally, Kejriwal had earlier sought the Centre's approval for shutting down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots.

However, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had ruled out any possibility of another lockdown. “There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need of it either. But there can be local restrictions at some busy places,” Jain said.