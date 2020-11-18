Will there be another lockdown in Delhi? Here’s all you need to know

Delhi is witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic currently, and cases are rising in the thousands on a daily basis. The highest single-day spike was recorded on November 11, when Delhi reported 8,593 new COVID-19 cases. To top that, an alarming air pollution crisis has also kept the administration in the National Capital on its toes.

As the festive spirit in the country continues with Chhath Puja celebrations next in line, the Delhi government is planning to introduce another set of restrictions to contain the constant surge in COVID-19 cases.

Accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would send a proposal to the Centre to allow the government to impose lockdown in markets, that have the potential to turn into COVID-19 hotspots.

He said: “Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot.”

A similar proposal to restrict wedding guests to ensure more social distancing was sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal had urged him to roll back the decision to allow 200 people attending wedding ceremonies and cap the guestlist at 50 once again.

So, will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

Now, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, no state or union territory can impose restrictions over and above those imposed by the Centre. Yet, The Delhi Chief Minister’s statement has triggered fears among Delhiites that the National Capital is headed for a lockdown again. Officials and lawmakers have, however, repeatedly clarified that is not on the cards.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain: The Delhi Health Minister has ruled out any possibility of another lockdown. He said: “There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need of it either. But there can be local restrictions at some busy places.”

He added: “Maximum tests are being conducted, which will further increase. The virus can easily spread due to large gatherings during Chhath Puja, hence the restrictions.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia has clarified the Delhi government has no plans to put Delhi under coronavirus lockdown again.

He said: “I would like to assure shopkeepers they need not be scared. We do not intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open...If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets – that is what we requested from the Centre. But it will not be a lockdown in any manner.”

He added: “The Delhi believes that imposing lockdown is not a solution in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi govt has managed the medical system well and it will do so in the future too.”

Suhas LY, DM, Gautam Buddha Nagar: Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, which falls under the National Capital Region, has assured that the borders are still open, and no new restriction has been imposed.

Allaying fears of the borders getting closed as Noida has begun conducting random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming in from Delhi, Suhas LY said: “It is a precautionary step as there's been a rise in COVID-19 cases. The border is open and there are no restrictions. The check is a random targetted group sampling to get an assessment, it has been done earlier too.”

With agency inputs