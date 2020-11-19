Coronavirus update | Delhi records highest one-day COVID-19 death count, CM Arvind Kejriwal calls all-party meet

Delhi recorded 7,486 new COVID-19 cases on November 18, taking the national capital’s infection tally to over 5 lakh. As many as 131 new fatalities – the highest single-day death count till date – pushed the toll to 7,943, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

As of November 18, Delhi had recorded 5.03 lakh COVID-19 cases. This number includes 4.52 lakh recoveries. There were 42,458 ‘active’ COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

All-party meet

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an all-party meeting on November 19 as the national capital witnesses a third wave of COVID-19 cases. Opposition parties have said that they would raise issues like "inadequate" COVID-19 testing and push for better enforcement of precautionary measures.

The national capital has been witnessing a spike in infections from the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. Over 8,000 new cases were reported in a single-day on November 11. Medical experts have warned that increasing air pollution during winter could aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained very high over the last few weeks.

Centre steps in

The Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days. The Indian Railways also provide coaches with 800 beds.

With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people.

On November 18, the Delhi government capped the number of guests at wedding functions to 50. "In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will continue to be mandatory," Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said.

Moreover, more than 74 percent of people in Delhi favour some type of shutdown in markets and non-essential shops and services to curb the spread of the disease, a LocalCircles survey has shown. Kejriwal had earlier sought the Centre's approval for shutting down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots.

Yet, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had ruled out any possibility of another lockdown. “There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need of it either. But there can be local restrictions at some busy places,” Jain said.