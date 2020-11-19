PlusFinancial Times
Nov 19, 2020 07:19 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi logs highest single-day COVID-19 death toll with 131 fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 89 lakh. There are 4,46,805 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 241st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 89,12,908 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,993 deaths. A total of 83,35,110 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,46,805 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.01 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.52 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.61 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.46 lakh have died so far.
highlights

  • November 19, 2020 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Over 74 percent of people in Delhi, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, favour some type of shutdown in markets and non-essential shops and services to curb the spread of the disease, a survey has shown. According to the survey, carried out by LocalCircles, 46 percent people across India are in favour of some sort of lockdown in districts and cities which are currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Read more | 74% Delhi residents favour shutting down markets, shops to curb COVID-19: Survey

  • November 19, 2020 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records highest single day COVID-19 death count

    As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today to discuss the situation.
    Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said. With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people. (PTI)

  • November 19, 2020 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,50,000 mark as infections surge

    The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system. The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose to at least 78,630 by Wednesday afternoon, the highest ever for a single day during the pandemic. Governors and local officials have brought in a range of measures in recent days to try to damp down the surge. Cleveland asked residents to stay home, mask mandates were passed in places that had previously resisted them, and New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, is halting in-person learning from Thursday. Over a seven-day average, the United States is reporting 1,176 daily deaths, more than the daily average deaths in India and Brazil combined - the two countries next most affected. (Reuters)

  • November 19, 2020 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 241st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 6.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

