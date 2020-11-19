Delhi government orders 90 private hospitals to reserve 60% of their beds for COVID-19 treatment



Delhi govt has ordered 90 private hospitals to reserve 60% of their total bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This will increase 2644 beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment. pic.twitter.com/D44BSkDoPE

— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) November 19, 2020

The Delhi government on November 19 ordered over 90 private hospitals to reserve 60 percent of their capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain stating that this will increase 2,644 beds in private hospitals for the treatment of the coronavirus disease.

The move comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on November 19 announced other sweeping measures also, including Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 percent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district, and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the fine for not wearing masks has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. The hard line by the AAP government comes days after Kejriwal repeatedly appealed to Delhiites to wear masks amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

He announced the slew of measures after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal and apprising him about the decisions taken by the AAP government. He also appealed to political , social, and religious organisations to distribute masks among people, saying masks very much reduce the chances of coronavirus infection.

The chief minister said his government is working on a "war-footing to expand the number of ICU beds in hospitals".

The number of available ICU beds equipped with ventilators has begun to shrink at several hospitals and at about 60 facilities, all ICU beds are occupied, according to official data.

Over 660 ICU beds are planned to be added in various city government hospitals in the next few days, Kejriwal said.