App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAA stir | Kerala govt challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court

In December, the Kerala Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Kerala government, on January 14, moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala government moved the apex court under Article 131 seeking the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

In December last year, the Kerala Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution demanding scrapping of CAA. This had made Kerala the first state in the country to do so.

Close

Like West Bengal, Kerala has also stayed all activities connected with updation of National Population Register (NPR).

related news

There have been widespread protests against the Act across the country, including Kerala.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Indian Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with National Register of Citizen (NRC) is intended to target India’s Muslim community.

The government has responded saying that CAA is only meant to grant citizenship and that it does not have provisions to take it away from anyone.

The Supreme Court is already hearing a clutch of petitions seeking declaration of CAA has unconstitutional.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 09:59 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.