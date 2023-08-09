Lower-back pain troubling you? Do these 8 yoga asanas to strengthen your spine

Yoga asanas to cure lower-back pain: Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose) engages your spine through flexion and extension, helping to release tension in the back muscles (Images: Canva)

Sedentary lifestyle, stress, and bad posture are together bringing lower-back pain and discomfort to millions of people worldwide these days. If you too are seeking a natural and effective way to alleviate back pain while also enhancing the strength and flexibility of your spine, look no further than the ancient practice of yoga. This holistic approach to wellness offers a range of poses specifically designed to target your spine and provide relief from back discomfort.

These asanas have also proven to engage the core muscles, promoting stability, flexibility, and reducing the risk of back pain. Additionally, the required mindfulness and breathwork significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels. Here are eight yoga asanas that you can incorporate in your daily routine to soothe your spine:

1. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Begin your spine-strengthening journey with the Cat-Cow Pose. This gentle flowing movement engages your spine through flexion and extension, helping to release tension in the back muscles. Start on all fours, arch your back upwards while tucking your chin. Pause for a few seconds, and then round your back and tuck your chin to your chest. Repeat this sequence, synchronising your breath with each movement for a soothing stretch.

2. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Transition into Child's Pose to experience a deep stretch along your entire spine. Kneel on the floor, then lower your hips onto your heels while extending your arms forward. This pose gently elongates the spine, encouraging relaxation and providing relief from back strain.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Next, move into Downward-Facing Dog to create a strong foundation for your spine. This pose not only stretches the back and hamstrings but also decompresses the spine, helping to alleviate tension. Form an inverted "V" shape with your body, pressing your palms into the mat and lifting your hips towards the ceiling.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Strengthen your back muscles with the Cobra Pose. Lie on your stomach, placing your hands beneath your shoulders, and gently lift your chest off the ground while keeping your pelvis rooted. This pose opens up the front of your body, counteracting the effects of slouching and promoting better posture.

5. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The Bridge Pose offers a wonderful way to strengthen the spine while engaging the glutes and hamstrings. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. This pose not only improves spine flexibility but also enhances the stability of your lower back.

6. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Target your spine and side body with the Triangle Pose. Stand with your feet wide apart, extend one arm towards the floor while reaching the other arm upwards, forming a triangle shape. This elongating pose promotes better spinal alignment and releases tension in the muscles along the sides of your body.

7. Uttana Shishosana (Extended Puppy Pose)

This modern variation of the traditional Puppy Pose provides a deep stretch for your spine and shoulders. Begin in a tabletop position, then walk your hands forward while keeping your hips stacked over your knees and your shoulders over your wrists. Lower your chest towards the ground, feeling a gentle traction along your spine.

8. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Conclude your spine-strengthening routine with the Seated Forward Bend. Sit on the floor, extend your legs in front of you, and fold forward from your hips. This pose stretches the entire back of your body, from your spine to your hamstrings, enhancing flexibility and reducing discomfort.