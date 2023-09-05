The fibre effect, 7 foods that naturally control blood sugar levels, keep diabetes in check

Diabetic diet: Oats are known to reduce insulin resistance, an important factor in blood sugar regulation (Image: Canva)

All of you struggling to keep your blood sugar levels close to the healthy mark know this too well: make friends with fibre and you've already won half the battle against diabetes. Besides, it also promotes a feeling of fullness, which helps curb overeating, and, therefore, aid in weight management.

Here's a primer on the benefits of fibre.

The mechanism of fibre:

Fibre works by slowing digestion and absorbing carbohydrates, and preventing rapid increase in blood sugar levels. It also promotes a feeling of fullness, which can reduce overeating and further help in managing weight related issues.

Multiple studies suggest that including fibre-rich foods in your diet can contribute to better blood sugar control, particularly if you are suffering from diabetes or are at a risk of developing it.

Here are seven fibre-rich foods that can naturally help in the control of blood sugar levels:

Oats for reducing insulin resistance: Oats contain soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucans. Soluble fibre forms a viscous gel in the gastrointestinal tract, which slows the digestion of carbohydrates. This, in turn, leads to a slow release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Moreover, oats have been known to reduce insulin resistance, an important factor in blood sugar regulation.

Legume-based diet and glycemic control: Legumes like beans and lentils offer a combination of soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre delays carbohydrate absorption, preventing post-meal rise in blood glucose. Furthermore, the protein content in legumes can help improve insulin sensitivity, assisting the body in utilising glucose effectively.

Berries for managing glucose levels: Berries, including strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, are not only rich in fibre but also packed with antioxidants such as anthocyanins and polyphenols. These antioxidants can enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, promoting better blood sugar control.

Quinoa for staying satiated: Quinoa is a whole grain that boasts both soluble and insoluble fibre. Its low glycemic index ensures a slower increase in blood sugar levels after consumption. The fibre content also aids in prolonged satiety, thus reducing the risk of overeating.

Nuts for blood sugar moderation: Both almonds and walnuts provide several health benefits. Their healthy fats, protein, and fibre content collectively slow down the absorption of sugars. Additionally, these fats help improve insulin sensitivity, promoting more efficient glucose utilisation.

Leafy greens for metabolic support: Do you frequently find yourself avoiding foods like spinach or kale due to your dislike for them? Well! It's important to consider including these leafy greens into your diet, even if it's as a form of nutritional medicine. Despite their potentially unfavourable reputation, spinach and kale offer numerous health benefits. They are notably low in carbohydrates yet rich in fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals. This fibre content plays a pivotal role in blood sugar regulation by slowing down the absorption of glucose. Additionally, their nutrient-dense nature contributes to overall metabolic well-being.

Sweet potatoes vs. regular potatoes: Does the name scare you? Don't be deterred by their inherent sweetness; sweet potatoes actually boast a lower glycemic index when compared to regular potatoes. This translates to a gentler influence on blood sugar levels. Furthermore, their fibre content plays a key role in maintaining stable blood sugar by slowing down the digestion of carbohydrates.

It is, however, advisable to always consult a healthcare professional, doctor or registered dietitian for personalised dietary recommendations.