World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Nursing mothers, aim for 8 feeds per day, 15 minutes for each session

Breast milk is a complex liquid that has innumerable nutritional, immunological and growth promoting properties. Milk that is secreted by the mother about 24-48 hours after delivery is called colostrum, which is essential for nurturing the infant's immunity and fostering its healthy development.

As your baby nurses, they first receive the foremilk - a thinner milk with lower fat content. As the breastfeeding session continues, the hindmilk gradually emerges, enriched with higher fat levels. This transformation can be influenced by the mother's diet during lactation and hormonal changes.

In the natural act of breastfeeding, certain factors, such as positioning and latching, come into play. As a mother, it is essential for you to find a comfortable position to ensure a smooth experience while making sure the baby's lower lip is everted and covers around three-fourths of the areola. This facilitates a successful breastfeeding session.

For a healthy routine, it's recommended to have at least eight feeds per day, with each feeding session lasting around 15 minutes. It's normal for your baby to experience some weight loss shortly after birth, but they typically regain it by the time they are 1-2 weeks old. With sufficient breastfeeding, your baby can gain up to 40 gm of weight daily, promoting their growth and development.

During the lactation period, the mother should consume an additional 500 kcal daily and take iron and calcium supplements. It's also essential to include vitamins and minerals in the diet. Foods like milk, yoghurt, green leafy vegetables, beans, and dry fruits are beneficial for both the mother's and the baby's health.

Here's why you must exclusively breastfeed your baby for at least six months after their birth:

Immunity: The colostrum contains an important immunoglobulin (IgA) that helps in providing protection against infections. It also helps in reducing allergies, along with gastrointestinal and respiratory problems. It provides long-term immunity as well.

Psychological benefits: Breastfeeding enhances the bond between the mother and the child. In cases where the infant has a low birth weight, 'Kangaroo Mother Care' has been recommended, where females are encouraged to maintain skin to skin contact with their newborn.

Effect on IQ: The lactation period is crucial for the newborn's better physical and neurological development. It contributes significantly to the intelligence quotient and cognition. Studies show that babies who were exclusively breastfed tend to have a higher IQ than those who were bottle-fed.

Cancer protection: This method of feeding the neonate has been known to lower mothers' risk of breast cancer. It also reduces risk in the carriers of the BRCA1 gene mutation, thus prolonging life and reducing maternal morbidity and mortality.

Breastfeeding challenges

Mothers may suffer from swollen breasts, sore nipples, cracked nipples, and inflammation of the breasts involving breast pain, fever and redness (called mastitis) due to microbes in the infant's oral cavity. If you face any such issues, you must visit the obstetrician as soon as possible.