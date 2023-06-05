How to cure tonsillitis: One tablespoon of ginger and honey is the best home remedy for sore throat

How to cure sore throat: Consuming plenty of liquids, especially water, soothes the throat, prevent dehydration, and keep the mucus thin (Image: Canva)

Do you find yourself feeling less than your best when the weather changes, and are tormented by persistent coughing and a nagging sore throat? Get yourself checked for tonsillitis, a common condition that often plagues children but can present in any age group.

Tonsils are ovoid masses of tissue on the back of the throat (one on each side) that guard against foreign intruders like viruses and bacteria. They provide local immunity and help in preparing the body for impending infection. Tonsillitis refers to the inflammation of the tonsils, which is classified into acute (can last up to 2 weeks), recurrent (several times a year), and chronic (for an extended period).

According to the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology, up to 70 percent of cases of acute tonsillitis are caused by viruses, which often include adenoviruses, influenza viruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses, and mycoplasma. These microbes can result in a sore throat, difficulty swallowing, fever, chills, earache, and generalised body aches.

On examination, it is noticed that the person suffers bad breath and white deposition on the tongue. The soft palate and the uvula (the fleshy ball hanging at the back of the throat) become reddish, and the tonsils are swollen. They may have yellowish spots on them. Swellings in the neck can be due to the enlargement of lymph nodes, which are indicators of active infection.

If treatment is inadequate, tonsillitis can progress to conditions like a peritonsillar abscess, also called 'quinsy' - a severe scenario where an abscess (pocket of pus) develops around the tonsil. It can also lead to acute otitis media (middle ear inflammation). If tonsillitis is caused due to Streptococcus, rheumatic fever is a complication that must be considered.

A few home remedies have been recommended to alleviate the discomforts and soothe tonsillitis, and provide symptomatic relief:

Make fluids your friend: Consuming plenty of liquids, especially water, is encouraged. They help soothe the throat, prevent dehydration, and keep the mucus thin. Moistening of the throat is an added advantage.

Gargle your way through it: Rinsing and gargling with salt water is recommended. It helps the sore throat and also diffuses the inflammation to an extent. A teaspoon of salt mixed with a cup of water should do the trick.

Ice candy to the rescue: Certainly not the preferable reason to eat ice cream, but having a fun sundae can actually help provide relief when one suffers from tonsillitis. Cold foods and beverages may alleviate the inflammation.

Concoction time: Ginger, popularly used as a spice, has long found its way into folk medicine. The anti-inflammatory properties of this root can help ease the constant coughing and pain. A tablespoon of ginger juice with a tablespoon of honey mixed with warm water can be a quick home remedy for your aching tonsils.

Let lozenges heal: Throat lozenges can aid in reducing swelling in the back of your throat. They may contain anaesthetic properties that can numb the pain as they act directly over the inflamed tonsils.

Abstaining from spicy food items and smoking is crucial. Lying down soon after a meal may lead to acid reflux from the stomach, hence must be avoided. If the condition worsens, consult an otorhinolaryngologist to prevent further complications.